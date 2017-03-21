Last we heard from Orlando-based crooner Pat Woods was back in October with his video “Round 2.”

Now the handsome singer-songwriter drops off the premiere of another slow-burner called “Envy,” a song about shooing off the haters who are jealous of his relationship.

“It’s only you and they know, you’re the only one right now….Maybe, maybe they just jealous / You know its all for me, baby its hard to be jealous,” he sings on the first verse and hook of the sexy, sinister track.

Stream below:

“Envy” is the fourth and final single from Pat Woods “Women” series inspired by love’s highs and lows, ins and outs, infidelities and monogamy.