Last month, platinum-selling R&B group Xscape announced their official comeback on Atlanta’s V103 radio station, and now they’re showing they still got vocals.

It’s been nearly 20 years since they disbanded and fans were wondering if they could still harmonize together like they used to. Member Tamika Scott reassured the vocals went nowhere. During the interview, she stated, “The vocals are even better baby, the talent went nowhere.”

Now you can hear for yourselves…

In a video (surfaced by @Freeish), members Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott are seen singing an a capella version of the gospel song, “Give Me A Clean Heart.” And, yup, vocals on swole! No word on where Tameka “Tiny” Cottle (Harris) was for this, but they sounded great, nonetheless.

Listen below:

Xscape out here preparing these vocals 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z0PRCnFzuJ — FREEISH (@freeishco) March 16, 2017

All members of Xscape also got together for the first time in 18 years recently.