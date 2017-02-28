BREAKING: Xscape to Reunite For New Album; Four Original Members on Board

Platinum-selling R&B group Xscape has announced their official comeback.

Original members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle (Harris), and Tamika Scott visited Atlanta’s V103 radio station today (Feb. 28) to confirm the veteran group’s return. Member LaTocha Scott, who was out of town, joined via phone. The ladies spoke about working out their differences and coming together because of their fans.

“This year at some point, we gonna pull it off together,” Kandi says in the lengthy Facebook Live conversation with fans.

Tameka Scott, who gave us some live vocals, added, “The vocals are even better baby, the talent went nowhere.”

It’s official “Xscape is Back” Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty… https://t.co/aItKWk5175 — LaTocha (@iamlatocha) February 28, 2017

Xscape released three successful albums (Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Off the Hook, & Traces of My Lipstick) in the 90s before disbanding. All three projects received platinum certification; the revered group also secured 6 top 10 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 during the 90s including “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret.”

Along with the new project, Xscape may launch a reunion tour.

We’re excited to hear what they will come with.