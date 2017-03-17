American Idol Winner Candice Glover Releases New Single ‘My Mistake’

American Idol winner Candice Glover is out with a new single “My Mistake” the first offering from her second studio album since her American Idol win during the show’s 12th season.

On “My Mistake,” the focus is on Glover’s vulnerable message of falling for the wrong person. The slow-jazz like production beautifully wraps around Candice’s soft and robust vocals as she tells a relatable story of being gullible to a flawed type of love and romance.

Candice Glover says of the single, “I’ve gone through a lot lately and as I move forward with this journey in my career, I wanted to reflect on times that I fell in love with every ounce of a person despite my reservations.” Glover continues, “Everyone has been there and I want this new record to speak to those people. I want all my new music to encourage people to reflect on themselves, even if it hurts.”

Very relateable! Stream below:

Straight flames! Be on the lookout for a music video for the single in coming months.

Purchase “My Mistake” on iTunes HERE.