Keke Wyatt To Guest Star On All-New Episode of ‘Saints & Sinners’

Singer and TV personality Keke Wyatt will guest star on the next all-new episode of the hit Bounce drama series Saints & Sinners airing Sunday March 19th. She’ll play “Lady Greene,” the new pastor’s messy wife.

She talked about her role with Sheen Magazine recently:

On the March 19th episode, drama arises after Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) meets with County Prosecutor Rebecca Jourdan (Lisa Arrindell) with new plans to prosecute every crooked cop in Cypress. Meanwhile, Greater Hope Baptist church’s prodigal son Levi Sterling (Christian Keyes) and his pregnant girlfriend, Christie Johnson (Jasmine Burke) shop for their newborn baby at a local clothing store.

Last week, R&B singer Tank appeared on the show.

Tune in at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on Bounce to catch the drama.