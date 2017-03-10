Tank to Guest Star In An All-New Episode of ‘Saints & Sinners’

After his role as the late Jheryl Busby in the New Edition biopic, R&B singer Tank continues to expand his acting career; he’ll star in an episode of Bounce TV’s original drama series Saints & Sinners on Sunday, March 12th.

On the episode, two-time Grammy nominated singer Tank visits Cypress to help his old friend, Miles Calloway (Keith Robinson) launch his music career. Meanwhile, Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) vows to purge the police department of corruption which puts every Cypress prosecutor and city council member on high alert.

During its first season, Saints & Sinners became Bounce’s most-watched programming in the network’s history. Tune in this Sunday at 9:00 p.m on Bounce to witness Tank’s appearance.