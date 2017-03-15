Watch The Cast of STAR Perform ‘I Bring Me’ On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The cast of Lee Daniels’ FOX series, STAR (Brittany O’Grady, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny) performed “I Bring Me” on The Wendy Williams Show today (March 15).

Dressed in golden hoodie dresses and matching sparkly, golden ankle boots, the cast performed the fan favorite song from the show’s premiere episode, which clocked over 1.6 million Spotify streams, 2.9 million-plus YouTube/VEVO views, and peaked at #11 on the iTunes Top Soundtrack Songs chart.

Watch below:

Other songs from Season 1 of STAR are available at digital retailers beginning today. Other musical highlights from Season 1 include “American Funeral” by Alex Da Kid & JOSEPH ANGEL, a politically-charged statement that figures prominently in tonight’s series finale, and will also include a special remix of the song featuring the STAR Cast.

Tune in to the season finale of STAR tonight at 9PM ET/PT on FOX. The network has renewed the drama series STAR for a second season.