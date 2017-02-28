Connect with us

Producer Alex Da Kid & Singer-Songwriter JØ$EPH ANGEL Attend An ‘American Funeral’

Producer Alex Da Kid & JØ$EPH ANGEL unleash a politically charged statement single entitled “American Funeral.”

The dirge-like vibe of “American Funeral” shows another side of award-winning producer, songwriter  Alex Da Kidconstructing a haunting and hypnotic bluesy backdrop for JØ$EPH to deliver a powerful proclamation. Targeting police brutality and tensions in the United States, the song culminates on the provocative and poignant hook, “America, the beautiful. America, the murderer. America, the funeral. God bless America.”

JØ$EPH is known for co-writing Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” and his solo debut “Empty Pack of Cigarettes” from the chart-dominating Fifty Shades Darker Official Soundtrack.

“American Funeral” will appear in the season finale of the drama “STAR” airing Wednesday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Get “American Funeral” on iTunes HERE.

