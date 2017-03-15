Maurice Moore Gets You Ready For ‘Bed Time’

Just one week after being featured on fellow Stxryteller Collective member JYDN’s romantic cut “Proof,” TSNMI Mob’s Maurice Moore slows the tempo and turns up on the heat on a new single titled “Bed Time.”

“Bed Time” is a heavy, slow banger that’s made for after-hours enjoyment. Unlike other vocalists who run headfirst at the ladies with over-the-top brags, Moore keeps it simple and plays it cool with a simple request: “Say my name, girl.”

Stream below:

Moore is currently in Austin, Texas performing at SXSW tonight (March 15) at Ibiza for the ASCAP Urban Showcase.

@mauricexiii