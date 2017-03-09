Fantasia Pushes Through Burn Injuries: ‘What Don’t Kill You Will Only Make You Stronger’

Fantasia’s injuries aren’t stopping her!

It was revealed over the weekend the singer was in the hospital after suffering second degree burns from an accident on her tour bus, but she’s back on stage now! Last night (March 8), she returned to the stage alongside Johnny Gill on Charlie Wilson’s “In It To Win It Tour” a Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

She posted a photo of herself with her husband and a bandaged right arm on Tuesday (March 7) with the caption: “Jumped up and realized what don’t kill you will only make you stronger. I think I’m a act up on stage tomorrow and I’m going back to get my SHOW!” she captioned. “Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from ” MEMPHIS” but I’ll soon come back to party w/ you. I’m going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. @primarywave Thank You for Loving on me and getting me where I always should have been and to my Husband OMG!! You are everything to me so, I Love You All and I’m ready to push forward, arm Burned and all lol……LA let’s do it!!!” she continued.

Glad to see Fantasia is up and at ’em!