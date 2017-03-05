Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop

Fantasia Barrino is recovering after a severe burn incident sent her to the hospital. The R&B singer’s husband, Kendall Taylor, revealed the news to fans via his wife’s social media account with the below message. The announcement was also accompanied by a photo of Tasia laying on her hospital bed with Ace bandage around her injured arm and her other hand covering her face.

Speaking on behalf of my wife: “She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She’s steady asking the Doc “Can I perform tonight?” But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won’t be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what’s to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support!

#WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser

Fantasia is currently touring with Johnny Gill and Charlie Wilson on Charlie’s “In It To Win It Tour.” The next stop is on March 8 in Los Angeles, Calif. It’s currently unclear in Tasia will be ready to perform by then.

We are sending our prayers to Fantasia for a speedy recovery.