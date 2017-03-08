First lady of DJ Khaled’s We The Best Music Group, Steph Lecor, releases her Migos-assisted single “I Know You Ain’t” produced by Lamb & Bigg D, the follow up to her debut hit single “Saturday.”

The song features an interpolation of R. Kelly’s “Feeling On Yo Booty” as Steph teases her physique to someone lusting across the room. “I know you ain’t scared of the p*ssy, so why don’t you come over here, cuz I see you over there looking,” she says on the pre-chorus

“My new single ‘I Know You Ain’t’ is a fun club record that takes me back to the classic Miami dance scene when Uncle Luke, 2 Live Crew, Uncle Al, and Trick Daddy took over the radio waves,” Steph explains. “Pairing it with R Kelly’s classic single “Booty” was just the icing on the cake. I hope when people hear this record it makes them want to let loose and dance… and in that moment put all of the stresses of life to the side.”