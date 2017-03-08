Maroon 5 Member and Solo Artist PJ Morton Releases New Single ‘Claustrophobic’ Featuring Pell

Vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and Maroon 5 member PJ Morton releases his single “Claustrophobic” featuring NOLA rapper Pell, the first from his upcoming album titled Gumbo.

“Claustrophobic” was inspired by his frustration with people in the music industry wanting to limit his artistry. Morton told Saint Heron about the song:

“I’m an artist who has chosen, outside of being a part of Maroon 5, to follow a path that is not necessarily the most popular one. Those in positions of power are usually trying to adjust you and tailor you to fit what they would like to sell to the masses. This was at a time where I was going around to different labels, kind of letting them listen to my music, and it was at that point where I realized what was most important to me. Yes – I want a lot of people to hear my music. Yes – I want to play huge venues. But I don’t want to do it at the expense of not being who I am or at the expense of not saying what I want to say. That is basically where this song came from. For me, it became the anthem for the dreamer and a message to all of the doubters.”

Stream below:

In addition to figuring prominently on Maroon 5’s multiplatinum Overexposed and V, Morton has written and produced for everybody from BJ The Chicago Kid, Jermaine Dupri, and Jazmine Sullivan to Monica and India.Arie, winning a Grammy for collaborating with the latter in 2008.

Among many other accolades, he published his literary debut Why Can’t I Sing About Love? in 2009, and become music director for Solange following the release of her critically acclaimed opus A Seat At The Table.

PJ Morton’s album Gumbo will be released this April.