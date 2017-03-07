Connect with us

Ebhoni – What You Want

Following her single “Killing Roses,” Toronto-based music artist Ebhoni premieres the new single “What You Want” from her forthcoming two-part EP Mood Ring, which is set for release on March 27th.
The song is a banger that has the singer wondering why a dude let all that fabulousness go. “You lost a real bad b*tch, and it don’t make sense / How could you have all this and still not know?” she sings on the pre-chorus.
Be on the lookout for Ebhoni’s debut EP Mood Ring coming soon.

@ebhoniogarro

