Music
Ebhoni – What You Want
Be on the lookout for Ebhoni’s debut EP Mood Ring coming soon.
@ebhoniogarro
Be on the lookout for Ebhoni’s debut EP Mood Ring coming soon.
@ebhoniogarro
Kennedy Rd. shares the hazy "Make It Last" single produced by Nova Gholar. "Make It Last"...
On the song, the 20-year-old singer washes her hands clean of a relationship, while Gnra plays...
Alternative singer ZZ Ward gives us life with her soulful delivery on her brand new single, “The...
Oslo, Norway-based songwriter and artist Louam drops her first single "Freaky Things." Produced by one of...
Following his Wale-assisted single "Treat Yourself," Eric Bellinger drops another one from his forthcoming project Eric...
Johnny Gill teams with Jaheim for "5000 Miles," a sultry mid-tempo gem that has both men...
Produced by Johnny Stokes and A1Jovan, on the club-banger, the self-proclaimed R&B General unleashes braggadocios lyrics...
The slow ballad finds him reminiscing about lost love, making us all wonder the identity of...
The title track is this super-smooth, infectious, youthful, pop-soul dance tune that has NDJ declaring his...
Today (March 3), she premieres with Singersroom a newbie called "Chicago," another chill, soulful offering that's...