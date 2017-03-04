Tameka “Tiny” Harris Enters The Sports World; Announces Basketball Team Ownership

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is out here making major boss moves.

Following the announcement that she and other original members of Xscape have reunited, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur revealed her new business venture: owner of a coed basketball team.

“Proud to be the first female owner of a co-ed professional basketball league,” Tiny reveals. “Thx to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move!! I’m excited to share this with the world and more so with my city #atlanta. I’m officially the owner of, “The Atlanta Heirs “!!”

The Atlanta Heirs is a part of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league that features both men and women, playing on the same team, with male and female coaches, managers and staff.

Tiny recently held tryouts for her new team, and Monica’s husband and former NBA player, Shannon Brown, as well as former WNBA player Kym Hampton, came out to support.

“I can’t let the night go by without thanking these two special people, #nba great @__shannon__brown__ and #wnba great @kymhampton1 for coming out and making today’s preliminary tryouts even more epic,” Tiny adds.

In related news, Tiny and T.I. are not headed to divorce-ville. Previous reports about T.I. being served divorce papers has been ruled as false.