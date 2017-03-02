Music Producer JBravo Drops Exclusive Smooth Single ‘Don’t Understand’ ft. Ann Marie & Tyre Hakim

Producer JBravo (pictured above) drops new single “Don’t Understand” ft. Tyre Hakim and Ann Marie, a song that allows you to celebrate the one you love. Laced with an angelic hook from internet sweetheart Ann Marie, it carries the melody into Tyre’s simple verses for the ladies.

From beginning to end, the single can be categorized as a classic R&B love song: the hook is smooth and melodic thanks to Ann Marie, and with a dash of bars on the verses from Tyre Hakim, reminds you of high-school and the 90’s.

Stream the smooth offering below:

JBravo has been a quiet storm in the industry for years, producing for Waka Flocka, Chaz French, Steve Hurley, Motown/Universal, Spinnin Records and more. He recently started working with Ann Marie (32+ Million views) & Tyre Hakim (co-signed by Jay Electronica).

@Jbravomusic

@Tyre_Hakim

@Iam__AnnMarie