[PREMIERE] LoVel – Somebody

Harlem-based R&B singer LoVel premieres the new island-tinged single, “Somebody,” a record that sees him lifting a special lady to higher levels.

“They don’t be knowing; oooh you so flawless,” the singer and songwriter declare on the infectious dancefloor gem which fits well with his lush vocal delivery.

LoVel should definitely draw new female fans with this one!

“Somebody,” produced by French-based production duo, SK Beatz, is the first taste off LoVel’s upcoming project, Passenger, coming soon. The project follows 2015’s well-received ‘Backseat Memories’ EP.

