Ne-Yo’s Sister Nikki Loraine Premieres New Single “No Trust”

After remaining behind the scenes for the past several years, Ne-Yo’s little sister Nikki Loraine is ready to put the spotlight on her real passion — music. With that said, the R&B singer and songwriter premieres her brand new single, “No Trust.”

On the bombastic ballad, the Las Vegas-raised songstress coos about sticking by her man through the drama, even when he wasn’t treating her right.

In the below promo video, which features brother Ne-Yo, and their mother, Nicki says “The single has to do with a relationship I was in at one point.”

“It’s more Nicole’s instrument that I’m a fan of than any one particular song,” Ne-Yo adds.