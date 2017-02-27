Eric Bellinger – Treat Yourself Feat. Wale

Eric Bellinger teams with rapper Wale for “Treat Yourself,” the first release off his upcoming project, ‘Eric B for President Term 2.’

Over a wavy/trippy production, the Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter prompts men to trick on themselves, especially since they work hard. “If I want it, I’m get it/If I got it, I’m spend it/I don’t care what it cost…I’ve been working for the lifestyle/And I’m trying to live it right now,” he sings.

“‘Treat Yourself’ is easily one of my favorite joints on the project,” Bellinger told VIBE. “I love all of the songs but this one is special to me because it’s the first time I’m actually being kind of braggadocios on a record. Over the years I’ve had some success and I tend to keep quiet about my personal life especially in the department of material things. I thought it was time to let people know what time it is.”

Bellinger working relationship with Wale seems to be blossoming into something great; the two has already collaborated on “One Reason” and “Spare Time (Remix).”

“Wale is someone I’ve been working super closely with lately. It was genuine, it was organic,” Bellinger adds. “When he heard the song he immediately hopped on. It’s always great working with Wale, I’m actually headed to the studio to work with him now for his new project.”

‘Eric B For President: Term 2’ will arrive on March 10th.