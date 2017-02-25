Cherish Returns With New Single “One Time”

R&B group Cherish returns after a four-year hiatus with the brand new single “One Time.” On the seductive offering, current members, and sisters Fallon and Felisha give their daring tales about wanting someone who is already taken.

“I know you saying that you’re faithful to your girlfriend, but you seen it from the moment that you walked in,” Cherish sings on the side chick anthem. “Let’s ride, one night…if you could only love me one time.”

“We are just excited to share something that’s our baby,” member Fallon shared during a recent Facebook Live! session with fans.

Cherish is said to be prepping an album for a 2017 release!