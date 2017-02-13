Over Valentine’s Day Weekend, R&B legend Patti LaBelle showed her love for Brooklyn at the Kings Theater on Saturday, February 11th (promoted by Jammins Entertainment). For one night only, Ms. LaBelle sang all of her classics. NYC had been talking about this concert since Christmas, so needless to say, this was a highly-anticipated concert!

Before the show, there were long lines to see the Godmother of Soul stretching from the theater into the parking lot. Patti’s music caters to so many people from all walks of life: people arrived with their significant others, friends, family, and their children.

Before LaBelle stepped on stage, reggae superstar Maxi Priest took center stage as her opening act. Fans can say they had a glimpse of the Caribbean! Priest kept the crowd energized for 30-40 minutes but once he sang his signature hit “Close to You,” it was pure pandemonium.

After a 15 minute intermission and a few comedic jokes from event promoter Ray Dejon, Patti LaBelle stepped on stage with her sparkly red dress; she looked stunning! She started her 90-minute set with “Feels Like Another One,” then she sang a plethora of her love songs including “Love, Need, and Want You,” “Somebody Loves You Baby,” “On My Own,” “If You Asked Me,” “When You Talk About Love,” “If You Only Knew,” “Music is My Way of Life,” and “If You Don’t Know Me By Know.” Between songs, she also entertained her fans with her sassy and witty stage presence.

The R&B diva also allowed four men from various cities come up on stage to sing “Lady Marmalade,” and they astonished the crowd with their vocal prowess! There was one in particular who impressed LaBelle; a 21-year-old young man sang his heart out to her and expressed his love for her on stage. “I may be the youngest person at the concert but Ms. Patti I’ve loved you since I was eight years old. Your voice is amazing!” he declared.

LaBelle ended her segment with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” the classic record from The Wizard of Oz that when Patti sings, it can bring people to tears!

Over five decades later, Patti’s career (as well as her sass and spunk) is still going strong!