Beyonce Wins ‘Best Music Video’ and ‘Best Contemporary Urban Album’ At 2017 Grammys

Along with her mesmerizing performance, Beyonce won the Grammy awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, as well as Best Music Video for “Formation” at the 2017 Grammy Awards tonight (Feb. 12).

The award for Best Music Video was announced during the pre-telecast, but during her acceptance speech for her Best Urban Contemporary Album win, she already has a speech prepared (in a golden envelope that matched her glowing, golden ambiance, nonetheless), in which she expanded on her inspiration to create Lemonade: to give “every child of every race” the chance to see their full potential.

She said in her acceptance speech:

We all experience pain and loss, and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness, and our history… to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror first at their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race. I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you again for honoring Lemonade.”

Beautiful speech! Congrats, Bey!