Watch Beyonce Channel A Golden Goddess In 2017 Grammy Performance

Beyonce, who’s pregnant with twins, showed that she can STILL put on a jaw-dropping show! Tonight (Feb. 12), the multi-faceted entertainer put on an elaborate, creative production at the 2017 Grammys.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson introduced her superstar daughter, daughter, saying she is so proud of the “devotion and love” Beyonce shows for daughter Blue Ivy.

Dressed in a golden gown and a golden crown adorned on top of her head, Bey was a golden goddess and sang “Love Drought” on top of a long table, tilting back in her chair, as the country collectively held our breath.

She ended the performance with “Sandcastles,” both songs which are on her 2016 album Lemonade. The whole performance was an ode to women, femininity, and motherhood.

“If we’re gonna heal, let it be glorious,” Beyonce’s voice says in a pre-recording of a spoken word piece as the performance ended. Watch the mesmerizing performance below: