Omarion Reveals Sexy Tribal Music Video For “Distance”

Omarion takes on the beautiful landscape of South Africa in the music video for his new single “Distance.” In the clip, the R&B veteran shows off his dance moves in the open land before receiving a warm welcome from one of the tribes. He gets the King treatment!

Labeled as the lead single from his forthcoming album, Reasons, the bouncy, island-tinged song sees O wanting a little more contact than a dance floor romp.

“I be up late night talking like a smooth operator / Losing all control / I need that pum-pum right now, baby,” O sings.

Omarion’s upcoming fifth studio album, Reasons, follows up 2014’s ‘Sex Playlist.’