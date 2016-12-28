Marsha Ambrosius’ Third Album is Complete, and It’s Going to Be Lit

It looks like 2017 will be the birth year of Marsha Ambrosius’ third solo studio album. The engaged R&B/Soul singer and new mom confirmed the news on Twitter after Power 105’s Charlamagne Tha God complimented the songstress on her first two efforts.

“That’s love. 3rd album is complete! Between falling in love and having my first baby girl on Monday… I had a lot to say! Wait for it,” Marsha writes on Twitter.

By the sound of that, it looks like we’re in for an exciting and soulful treat from the “Hope She Cheats on You” hitmaker.

As previously reported, Ambrosius and fiancé Dez Billups welcomed their daughter, Nyla, recently. She had announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Ambrosius’ upcoming album will follow 2014’s ‘Friends & Lovers,’ which was well received by critics.