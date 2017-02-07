Lion Babe Releases New Single ‘Rockets’; Readies New EP

The beloved duo consisting of vocalist Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman, better known as Lion Babe, begins the next chapter in their musical journey by releasing the new single “Rockets.” On the funky, soulful, and ambient track, featuring Moe Moks, Jillian delivers lush and sublime vocals, making for a laid-back treat.

Describing the record, the New York-based duo says it’s about creating “good times in a crazy world.”

“Rockets” is the first taste from Lion Babe’s upcoming EP, due out this spring. The project, which follows up last year’s commercial release ‘Begin,’ will feature the duo’s sultry, bracing take on R&B, soul, funk and dance.

Most recently, Lion Babe released the mixtape Sun Joint, which coincided with their first headlining U.S. tour and a slew of festival performances, including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and more.

Lion Babe will perform “Rockets” live for the first time on Wednesday, February 8 at the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid show in Los Angeles.