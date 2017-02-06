Demetria McKinney Hits the Stage in ‘Easy’ Music Video

Demetria McKinney supports her female anthem single, ‘Easy,’ with a visual that fuses the song’s lyrics with glamour. In the RTD Entertainment-directed clip, the R&B singer and actress rocks a stunning evening gown as she performs at an intimate venue in front of couples and singles.

“I wanted a video that gave off a cool, sexy, artsy vibe that showcased me as an artist,” says Demetria.

“‘Easy’ is about a woman who wants the best for herself in her relationship,” she said. “As women, we just want our men to do right by us. It’s easy.”

Penned by McKinney, Courtlin Jabrae and Devin Horton, ‘Easy’ is a smooth and exhilarating gem, with Demetria delivering heartfelt and true-to-life lyrics.

“I ain’t a stuck up chick, I ain’t picky, I just want what’s best for me,” Demetria sings. “I can’t let nobody get the best of me, unless they want the best for me.”

‘Easy’ is the first single from Demetria’s forthcoming album, Officially Yours, set to drop this Spring. The project was previously scheduled to come in 2015.

“The album has been a true labor of love. Between acting and trying to get the music done and being a single mom, it’s just been a whole lot,” Demetria told YKIGS. “In the process of time since I signed with eONe, I’ve evolved as well. I just wanted to make sure I had the music true to me and the life I’m living and to what I really want to say. That’s super important to me. Now I feel like it’s really where I want it to be. Thank you to everybody who’s been rocking with me and supporting so patiently. Thank you to eOne for helping me to come up with a project that I can truly say I’m proud of.”

Demetria McKinney is widely known for her role as Janine Payne on the hit TBS sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which has taped over 254 episodes and received five NAACP Image Awards for Best Sitcom. She can currently be seen on Bounce TVs hit show Saints & Sinners, BET’s The Quad, and recently wrapped the ‘Love Jones: The Musical’ tour. She also appeared on season 7 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Purchase ‘Easy’ here