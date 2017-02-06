Austin-based songstress Alesia Lani links up with singer Tone1y and emcee Clova for an up-tempo groove titled “Ride.” Whether you’re in a car with your friends or by yourself, you always want the perfect soundtrack to go with the trip, and “Ride” is the perfect tune for that.

On the Jon Keyz-produced single, crooner Tone1y starts off the song with his raspy suggestion to ride out. Lani takes the second the verse, taking him up on his offer. “Baby I like the way you think when you think of me, oh baby,” she sings before Clova adds his rap verse.

Stream below:

Purchase “Ride” on iTunes HERE.