Video: Nola Adé’s Storyline of Lost Love is “Bittersweet”

Chicago-based R&B artist Nola Adé continues to push her her debut EP, The Love Dance, which was released a year ago, by dropping a music video for one of the project’s songs called “Bittersweet.”

Unlike her previous visual for “It’s Love,” which highlighted the commencement of a budding relationship, “Bittersweet” finds the Nigerian-American singer/songwriter single and reminiscent over a love that’s no more.

“Cliché or not, love is something that we all need to function,” Adé previously stated. “It’s something that we all are looking for. It’s something that we as people are lacking enough of because we’re afraid to talk about how much we need it. And the songs I wrote in The Love Dance EP aren’t just about the part of love that feels good, but the parts of love that can hurt too.”

Her mood took a turn for the worst after her Ex rolls up on her out of nowhere and asked if they could still be friends, and suggesting to take her out (his treat). The clip then transitions to another video and a new piece to the puzzle for the song, “I Want You.” Does this mean she wants him back? Can her heart bear?

Nola, nonetheless, paints a vivid storyline than many people can relate to.

Watch the dope video below:

Written by Nola Adé

Produced by Brandon Major

Directed & Edited by: George Sol