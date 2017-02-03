With the remake of the Disney film “Beauty and the Beast” comes with a remake of the soundtrack, with John Legend and Ariana Grande tackling the award-winning title track originally sung by Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion.

The new version is produced by Ron Fair and sticks with the format of the original but something about this version seems rushed (in tempo and production).

Listen below:

What do you think of this version, Roomies?

The “Beauty and the Beast” soundtrack will arrive on March 10th, and the film will hit theaters a week later on March 17th. Be on the lookout for the music video for Grande and Legend’s duet soon.