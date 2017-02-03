Chanté Moore Returns with New Look and New Single “Real One”

Black don’t crack!

Chanté Moore will turn 50-years-old this year, but if you go by her appearance, it would be hard to come to that conclusion. The veteran R&B songstress is back with a stunning new look as she promotes her new single, “Real One.”

Lifted from her forthcoming ninth studio album, The Rise of The Phoenix, the record boasts a feel-good vibe as Chanté sings about her new love.

“There’s got to be some kind of catch, he’s too perfect,” Chanté sings. “All this loving he’s giving me even though I know I’m worth it.”

Chanté, you better werk! Her last album was 2013’s ‘Moore Is More.’

In related news, Chanté is set to star in the new stage play “Married But Single Too,” set to debut off-Broadway in February.

Stream “Real One” on Spotify. Hit next to see the full album cover!