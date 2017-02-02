R&B Crooner Case Returns With Dope, New Single ‘Heaven’

Last night (Feb. 1), TV One aired the “Unsung” episode featuring R&B crooner Case, the hitmaker behind some of the 90s’ best tunes, such as “Touch Me, Tease Me,” “Happily Ever After” and “Missing You.”

Along with the airing of his “Unsung” episode, he dropped a new single called “Heaven,” a smooth love ballad where he brings the feeling of 90s R&B back into the mix. On the song, Case sings a heartfelt message about finding love and compares it to being in heaven.

Listen below:

Yaaas!

“Heaven” stems from Case’s forthcoming project.