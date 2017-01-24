Twenty-two-year-old Emily Estefan has released her new song “Ask Me To,” (along with the Spanish Version “Si Lo Pides Tu.” The song is the third release off her upcoming debut LP, Take Whatever You Want, following “F#CK To Be” and “Reigns (every night)”.

About her new song, Estefan says, “‘Ask Me To’ marks a moment in my life when I opened the door to a new path. A path that leads to the person I want to be. It is an exchange of love and a transition into adulthood that could only be granted from my former self to my new self. “Ask Me To” is a sonic representation of me bleeding an emotion and a moment that took me 18 years to overcome.”

Stream below:

As the daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Emily grew up surrounded by music and naturally developed a deep passion for the craft at a very young age. That passion grew as she did. Through hard work and dedication, she graduated from Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music in May 2016, earning a degree in contemporary writing and production.

Emily will be playing her first-ever solo concert on February 2nd in Miami at the Gusman Theatre as part of the University of Miami’s FESTIVALMIAMI, and will be debuting her live show in NYC and LA with upcoming showcases at The Cutting Room and Hotel Café, respectively.

Take Whatever You Want is set to be released on February 3rd and available for preorder HERE.