Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) Unwraps Music Video For “I’m Betta”

Fresh off their huge career moment where New Edition was honored with a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD) unwraps the music video for their groovy single, “I’m Betta.”

The clip captures Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe at various appearances including their recent trip to Hollywood. They also flex a little in snow!

Produced by Naughty By Nature’s Kay Gee, “I’m Betta” gives you that nostalgic BBD vibe with its throwback dynamics.

Bell Biv DeVoe’s new album, Three Stripes ≡, is slated to hit stores and digital outlets on January 27, 2017. The record he also preceded by the Top 10 single “Run,” and the SWV-assisted “Finally.”

The fellas said they are dropping the BBD album instead of a New Edition project because other members wanted to do something else.

New Edition’s three-night BET mini-series “The New Edition Story” premieres today (Jan. 24th)