Demetria McKinney returns with the female anthem, ‘Easy,’ a record informing couples that relationships can be that easy if they keep it 100.

“‘Easy’ is about a woman who wants the best for herself in her relationship,” says McKinney. “As women, we just want our men to do right by us. It’s easy.”

Penned by McKinney, Courtlin Jabrae and Devin Horton, ‘Easy’ is a smooth and exhilarating gem, with Demetria delivering heartfelt and true-to-life lyrics.

“I ain’t a stuck up chick, I ain’t picky, I just want what’s best for me,” Demetria sings. “I can’t let nobody get the best of me, unless they want the best for me.”

‘Easy’ is the first single from Demetria’s forthcoming album, Officially Yours, set to drop this Spring. The project was previously scheduled to come in 2015.

Demetria McKinney is widely known for her role as Janine Payne on the hit TBS sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which has taped over 254 episodes and received five NAACP Image Awards for Best Sitcom. She can currently be seen on Bounce TVs hit show Saints & Sinners, BET’s The Quad, and recently wrapped the ‘Love Jones: The Musical’ tour. She also appeared on season 7 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In related news, Demetria recently shot a music video with R&B crooner Lyfe Jennings for a duet they recorded called ‘Talking Bout Love.’