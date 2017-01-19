Could Chrisette Michele’s star slowly be falling?

After enduring backlash from accepting the offer to perform at an inauguration special for president elect Donald Trump, more and more people are voicing their non-support of the singer and her music.

Legendary film director Spike Lee is one of them; in an IG post this morning, Lee revealed that because of her decision, he’ll no longer consider using her song “Black Girl Magic” in an upcoming Netflix series.

Reportedly, the performance slot is the same slot turned down by Jennifer Holliday earlier this week worth $750k to perform.

Is Lee being petty, or is the blatant omission of her song a justifiable action? Sound off below!