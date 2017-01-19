After a day of intense hate on social media following news that Chrisette Michele was set to perform during Donald Trump’s inauguration, the singer has issued a statement on her blog Rich Hipster.

She writes:

“We Can’t Be Present If We’re Silent’ My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind “These Stones”, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,”. I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.” – Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius

Michele’s message is that of “bridging dialog,” much like other famous black entertainers such as Steve Harvey and Kanye West. The comment section underneath Michele’s open letter is a mixed bag, with some people opposed and others in support of Michele’s decision.

“Girl bye, you are getting a check for this!! Obviously, your integrity has a price!!” one commented.

Another wrote, “I am so disappointed in you. I thought you we better than this. He disrespects our people on a regular basis, is this really what you want to be remembered for? Love yourself and your people enough to stand up for what is right.”

And yet another wrote, “Ummm you’re representing yourself. United we stand!!! You there to entertain not to bridge a gap don’t play yourself!!! He (Trump) didn’t need the black vote but it craving black entertainers??? You just said yes! How are bridging a gap for a man who is still degrading our black politicians on Twitter? Girl bye!”

And meanwhile on Twitter, many others feel the same way:

Celebs like Questlove also voiced his disapproval about Michele’s decision. He tweeted:

I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform 😔 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

Others applaud her presence at the inaugural events in the name of diversity. One commenter wrote on the Rich Hipster blog: “Excellent Chrisette I’m so happy to see an Africa American is going to entertain at the inauguration we needed some diversity. I wasn’t going to watch now I will tune in. I don’t understand our people how do they think we are going to have unity in this country if we keep running and cowering away from the new administration.”

Another wrote: “Only you know how you feel about this and who can judge it? No one.”

After reading Chrisette’s explanation, how do you feel about her decision to perform at the Trump’s inaugural events? Do you believe her when she says her decision was based on creating dialog and bridging the gap, or do you think her real motivation is for money? Sound off below.