Rising East ATL artist Shaun B drops his latest single “Catch A Vibe,” the newest from his forthcoming EP Cocaine in the Evening, which is set to be releases February 10th.

Following up on his soulful and personal single “Vacay,” “Catch A Vibe” (produced by SlowKings) creates an element of nirvana as it just brings you to nothing short of pure good vibes as the 808s hit and the singing slows down time.

Stream below: