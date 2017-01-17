Grammy nominated R&B veteran Musiq Soulchild will headline the upcoming “NuSoul Revival Tour” with special guest Lyfe Jennings, Kindred the Family Soul, and Avery*Sunshine.

The 22-City trek will kick off on Feb. 3rd, 2017 in Raleigh, NC with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, NYC, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, and more.

Musiq will support his 2016 released seventh studio album, Life on Earth, which spawned the hit single “I Do.”

The NuSoul Revival Tour seeks to send the message that “Good Music Still Lives!” while continuing to support artists whose music is the soundtrack, and in some cases, a blueprint of areas of our lives. It also seeks to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease which affects over five million individuals in the United States.

Also appearing on the tour, in select cities, are Grammy Award-Winning singer-songwriter Chrisette Michele, Grammy Nominated singer-songwriter and record producer Dwele, and Grammy Nominated group, The Foreign Exchange.

Visit www.NuSoulRevivalTour.com to find out where to purchase tickets. All dates, venues, artist line-up, and on-sale information are subject to change.

NuSoul Revival Tour 2017 dates:

2/3 Raleigh, NC Duke Energy Center

2/4 Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

2/10 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

2/11 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater

2/12 Louisville, KY Whitney Hall

2/14 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

2/17 Washington, D.C. Constitution Hall

2/18 NYC Beacon Theater

2/24 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

2/25 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

3/3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

3/4 Dallas, TX Verizon Theater

3/10 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

3/11 St. Petersburg, VA Virginia State Multipurpose Center

3/17 Columbus, OH Palace Theater

3/18 Cleveland, OH State Theater

3/24 Kansas City, MO Midland Theater

3/25 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

3/31 South Haven, MS Landers Center

4/1 Houston, TX NRG Arena

4/7 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena

4/8 Jacksonville, FL Times Union Center