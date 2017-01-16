Connect with us

Aw Man! Anita Baker Hangs Up The Mic, Confirms Retirement on Twitter

If you’ve been waiting on new tunes from Anita Baker, you’ll be waiting forever: the sultry-voiced songstress is hanging up the mic and leaving music for good.

Baker confirmed this on Twitter last week:

 

Granted, we hadn’t heard anything from Baker since her 2012 cover of Tyrese’s “Lately” and follow-up single “Sweetest Dreams” when they were thought to grace an album called Only Forever, the release date which kept getting pushed back and eventually never came.

It’s unfortunate news for fans, but it’s good to see Baker in good health, good spirits and enjoying life!

