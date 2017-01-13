‘Urban Myths’ Episode Featuring Tacky Michael Jackson Portrayal Canceled Following Backlash

Rejoice, MJ fans!

After all the backlash, British broadcaster Sky Arts has cancelled the upcoming episode of “Urban Myths” that features white actor Joseph Fiennes playing the King of Pop.

What may have led to the network to can the episode was Jackson’s daughter Paris, who expressed publicly that she was offended by the portrayal. Jackson’s nephew and Tito’s son, Taj Jackson, also tweeted his disapproval. “No words could express the blatant disrespect,” he said.

The trailer for the series has also been pulled from Sky Art’s YouTube account, most likely to be re-edited without the MJ episode intertwined throughout.