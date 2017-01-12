Paris Jackson Offended By Joseph Fiennes’ Portrayal of Her Late Father, Michael Jackson

As most people disapprove with Joseph’s Fiennes’ portrayal of the late Michael Jackson, it turns out his daughter Paris Jackson feels the same way, and understandably so.

Paris, 18, is vehemently against Fiennes’ casting as her father in the British comedy series Urban Myths, which is based on the alleged car ride MJ and his good friends Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando took following 9/ll for fear of flying. A trailer for the upcoming series surfaced on Tuesday.

On Twitter, a fan asked Paris about her thoughts on the trailer, to which she replied: “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well,” Paris wrote in another post. “Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal,” she continued. “He made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. He would never have wanted this,” she concludes.

MJ’s nephew and Tito’s son, Taj Jackson, also tweeted his reaction. “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

With all of the backlash, do you think they will (or should) pull that episode from the series? Sound off!