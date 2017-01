Kehlani may break your heart: you’ve been warned.

On her new offering “Do You Dirty,” the Bay Area songstress gives a fair warning to a potential love interest that if they fall for her, she might not be the most reliable mate.

“I’ma do u dirty / You think you love me now, I think you should be worried,” she sings on the hook of the chill track.

“Do You Dirty” is from Kehlani’s forthcoming debut LP SweetSexySavage due out Jan. 27th.