As the world talks about his new relationship with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd drops a new visual for “Party Monster,” a track from his chart-topping album Starboy.

Directed by BRTHR, “Party Monster” is another one of The Weeknd’s woozy clips full of bright colors, fire, mayhem and disorientation in a world where beautiful model-esqe zombies thrive and roam.

Watch the psychedelic visual below: