Earlier, we reported that Ray had left UK’s Celebrity Big Brother and now we’re hearing from him directly about why he’s no longer on the reality show.

Speaking with TMZ, the R&B singer and actor says he blacked out from the pain caused by a cracked tooth, which he had been complaining about for “three and a half days.”

“I’ve got a cracked tooth where I need a filling fixed, I’ve got a gum coming over my other tooth. I’m in a lot of pain,” he says. “It got to the point where some of the housemates in the house felt I was being ignored, we took petitions to say, ‘Hey we’re not doing any more tasks until Ray J’s tooth gets fixed.”

Ray J claims the producers decided to remove him from the house over the pain but insisted he was “fine.”

“I end up in the hospital 45 minutes, they get me a some nutrition and I eat some McDonald’s and I’m cool, I’m literally fine, I’m ready to go back in the house and they won’t let me back in,” he said.

He continued: “I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well. I was having such a good time. I felt like I was connecting with the British fan base, British audience. What’s sad is they won’t let me do the show any more they won’t let me back in the house it’s not fair to me.”

Ray J would have received a reported $1 million dollar pay day for his appearance on the show, and now that looks to be old news. He may consider suing show producers.

“I never like to do that because I’m a producer and I like to be on the same page as everybody, but this is just not fair,” he says. “And if I have to take those precautions I will. I don’t even care about my tooth. Put me back in the house and let me work.”

The singer and songwriter is best known in the UK for starring in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, but said he was hoping to change all that when entering the house.

As previously reported, the show confirmed Ray J’s departure from the show via Twitter. “Ray J has left the Celebrity Big Brother house, and you are no longer able to vote for him,” they said. “Those who have cast votes will be entitled to a refund.”

A spokeswoman for the show said more information would be revealed at a later time.