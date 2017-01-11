Ray J Quits UK’s Celebrity Big Brother

That was fast!

R&B artist Ray J ditched UK’s Celebrity Big Brother after spending just over a week on the show, which he was paid handsomely to join.

The network confirmed the singer and actors exit on Twitter writing, “Ray J has left the Big Brother house.”

It also says on the image, “Ray J left the Celebrity Big Brother House and you are no longer able to vote for him…Those who have cast votes will be entitled to a refund.”

Former CBB housemate Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace was one of the first to tweet about the shocking news. “Someone’s walked?” Before adding: “”Nooooooo @RayJ we love u man why u gone do us like that and walk out!!!???? #cbb”

According to reports, Ray was to be paid an astonishing $1 million to appear on the reality show.

Asked what he was most looking forward to about appearing on the reality show, he said: “People to really get to know who I am and not what they read or see on TV, or what I did in bed.”

Developing….

