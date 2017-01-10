Justy – Can’t Trust It ft. Jaded

Last we heard from Staten Island-based artist Justy from was only a month ago when she dropped her single “Can’t Explain It” featuring rapper Jaded. Now she’s linked up with him again for the collab titled “Can’t Trust It.”

Justy explains, ‘Can’t Trust It’ can be seen as a prequel to ‘Can’t Explain It’ in a sense, in that it embodies the very elements that may cause a lover to distrust another’s profession of love. It’s a sexy/smooth R&B track that combines traditional elements along with trap-infused melodies that stress the ever-present feeling of trust issues that people tend to have. Of course, the love is present, however, deciphering love from lust, sincerity from illusion, cause incredibly blurred lines.”

The single is the first off of Justy and Jaded’s upcoming joint EP Limerence which features a blend of Rap and R&B.

Stream below: