Steven Christopher – Stay

After dropping a few buzz singles, rising singer/songwriter Steven Christopher the first offering “Stay” from forthcoming debut EP.

The self-written song is a nostalgic ode to falling for a friend. “Lines get so blurred sometimes as friends. That closeness sometimes makes you wish ‘damn if we could just fall in love now it’d be a perfect storm.’ Those late night vibe sessions get later and later, it’s a natural albeit dysfunctional cycle,” Christopher explains.

The chill trap-esque beat was co-produced along with Atlanta producer Psylence.

