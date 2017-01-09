Mila J Flips Drake’s ‘Fake Love’

MusicR&B Music

by Elle Breezy ago 0

Mila J adds her vocals to Drake’s “Fake Love,” adding a female perspective with her verse for an unofficial duet/flip 

Related posts:

  1. Mila J Drops Newbie ‘Down’, Plus Go Behind The Scenes of ‘Kickin Back’ Video
  2. Mila J & Her Girls Enjoy A Full Day Of ‘Kickin Back’
  3. Mila J Pays Tribute to Prince with ‘Erotic City’ Cover
  4. Mila J Drops a Smooth Banger, ‘#TBH’

Around The Web

Related posts