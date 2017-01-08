NYC-based Indie R&B artist Chris McClenney releases another beautiful and soulful gem, this one called ‘What You Mean to Me.’

Sticking to the true essence of R&B, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist offers a melodic, smooth, and authentic tale of love for his lady on the nostalgic ballad.

‘What You Mean to Me’ is the final offering from McClenney before he releases his 10-song ‘Portrait In Two’ EP on January 13th, 2017. The project will be backed by a live release party on Saturday, January 14th at Blue Note Jazz Club NYC.

McClenney already began building his resume as a prolific producer and songwriter thanks to releases on Soulection, production for artists including D.R.A.M, and virally charting remixes.

It’s an amazing feeling when you here fresh, authentic R&B, and Chris is a part of that charge.